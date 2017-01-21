Watershed Reading Series

press release: According to Oscar Wilde, “The only thing to do with good advice is to pass it on. It is never of any use to oneself.” Come get some advice, both good and bad, from poets Jenny Benjamin, Adam Fell, Lisa Vihos, and Ed Werstein. In the darkest times, poets remind us over and over again how to live, how to squeeze out meaning and hope from each day. In the words of one poet, “Find something in the near distance to look forward to.” Start here.