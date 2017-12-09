Watershed Reading Series

press release:

Join us in celebrating new releases by three of Madison's favorite poets, Matt Guenette, Cherene Sherrard, and Guy Thorvaldsen.

Cherene Sherrard was born in Los Angeles. A Cave Canem Graduate Fellow, she is the author of Vixen, a debut poetry collection from Autumn House Press, a chapbook entitled Mistress Reclining, winner of New Women’s Voices Award, and a biography of Harlem Renaissance writer Dorothy West. Her poems have recently appeared or are forthcoming in the Los Angeles Review, Crab Orchard Review, Prairie Schooner, Tidal Basin Review and Obsidian III. She is the recipient of a Wisconsin Arts Board Grant in poetry, a National Endowment for the Humanities Award and Resident fellowship from the Ragdale foundation. She currently lives in Madison, Wisconsin, where she is a professor in the English department at UW-Madison.

Matthew Guenette is the author of two full-length poetry collections: American Busboy, chosen by Mary Biddinger as an Editor's Choice for the University of Akron Press and published in 2011, and Sudden Anthem, which was awarded Dream Horse Press's American Poetry Journal Book Prize and published in 2008. Sudden Anthem was also named an Outstanding Achievement in Poetry in 2009 by the Wisconsin Library Association. He has been a resident at the Vermont Studio Center and a fellow for the Hessen-Wisconsin Literary Exchange. He works at Madison College, and lives on the east side with his wife and two kids, who make sleep impossible...

Guy Thorvaldsen's poetry has appeared in Alembic, Alligator Juniper, Forge, Gulfstream, Zone 3, Poet Lore, and Verse Wisconsin. His first book of poetry, Going to Miss Myself When I’m Gone, comes out in October 2017 from Aldrich Press. Guy teaches writing at Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin, and is also a journeyman carpenter, husband, father, and contributing poet/essayist for public radio.