Watershed Reading Series

press release:

All Along the Yellowstone Trail Reading

Join former Wisconsin Poets Laureate Kimberly Blaeser and Max Garland and celebrated poet Allison Townsend for a reading in conversation with Carl Corey's All Along the Yellowstone Trail exhibit.

Kimberly Blaeser: Writer, photographer, and scholar, is the author of three poetry collections—most recently Apprenticed to Justice; and editor of Traces in Blood, Bone, and Stone: Contemporary Ojibwe Poetry. She served as Wisconsin Poet Laureate for 2015-16. A Professor at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, she teaches Creative Writing and Native American Literature. Blaeser also serves on the faculty for the Institute of American Indian Arts low rez MFA program. She is an editorial board member for the “American Indian Lives” series of the University of Nebraska Press and for the “Native American Series” of Michigan State University Press. Her poetry, short fiction, and creative nonfiction have been widely anthologized, with poetry selections translated into several languages including Spanish, French, Norwegian, Indonesian, and Hungarian. An enrolled member of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, she grew up on White Earth Reservation.

Max Garland is the author of The Postal Confessions, winner of the Juniper Prize for Poetry, Hunger Wide as Heaven, and The Word We Used for It, winner of the 2017-18 Brittingham Poetry Prize. He has received an NEA Poetry Fellowship, a Michener Fiction fellowship, inclusion in Best American Short Stories, and fellowships in both poetry and fiction from the Wisconsin Arts Board. He is the former Poet Laureate of Wisconsin and current Writer-in Residence for the city of Eau Claire.

Allison Townsend’s newest book is The Persistence of Rivers: An Essay on Moving Water, winner of the 2016 Jeanne Leiby Award, and is just out from Burrow Press. She is also the author of two award-wining books of poetry, The Blue Dress: Poems and Prose Poems, and Persephone in America, and two poetry chapbooks. Her writing has won a Pushcart Prize, The Crab Orchard Open Poetry Competition, a Wisconsin Literary Arts Grant, and many other awards. Her poetry and essays appear widely, in journals such as Bellingham Review, Brevity, Parabola, and The Southern Review, and have been frequently anthologized. Professor Emerita of English and Women’s Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, she lives on four acres of prairie and oak savanna in the country outside Madison.