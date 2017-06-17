press release:

Join us as the Watershed Reading Series at ALL celebrates Pride Month with a reading from Joey Belonger, Bridget Birdsall, Lissa McLaughlin, Ali Muldrow, Alaura Seidl, Abigail Swetz, and Tobias Wray, seven poets who examine not only what it means to be LGBTQ in Wisconsin today, but also what it means to be human.