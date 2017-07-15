Watershed Reading Series

press release:

Saturday, July 15, 8:00pm

Support local poets and feed your soul through Slow Lit shares! Shareholders will receive a recent signed book by one of our esteemed local poets, a “Local Poet” t-shirt OR ALL tote, and bonus gifts. Five of our participating poets will read at our Slow Lit Reading & Share Pickup: Sean Bishop, Sarah Sadie, Rebecca Dunham, Catherine Jagoe and Wendy Vardaman. We'll also have recent books by Robin Smith Chapman and Timothy Yu. The reading is FREE.