press release: Agenda

10:00 a.m. | Registration, booth viewing

10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. | Educational sessions and YPF update (full schedule to be announced)

12:00 p.m. | Lunch

2:30 p.m. | Adjourn

*2016 cost-share checks will be distributed at the event. Farmers, agribusiness, media and members of the community are welcome to attend this free event.