Watertown Military Show

press release:Saturday, June 23, 9:00am- 10:00pm; Sunday, June 24, 9:00am - 4:00pm, Watertown Municipal Airport, 1741 River Drive.

The Watertown Veterans Inc. is sponsoring a display of current and historic military vehicles and airplanes on June 23rd and 24th, 2018. The fundraising event will include war re-enactments, static vehicle display, vendor booths with memorabilia, a USO-style swing dance band and a pancake breakfast. All proceeds will be donated to community and charitable organizations.

SATURDAY, JUNE 23, 2018

7:30-9:30 am Scrambled Egg & Sausage Breakfast by VFW Post 3709

8am-5pm Vendors, Military Vehicles & Aircraft, Military Displays

9:30am Show Opening-Welcome-Veteran Honor Guard

10:00am-7:00pm Food at the 'Orange Boards' by AMVETS, Beverages by b-Cause We Care

10:30am-11:30am Allies vs Axis re-enactment near POW/MIA Hot Air Balloon

11:00-2:00pm Music by One-Shot Wally near the Orange Boards

2:30pm-5:30pm Music by The Variations, near the Orange Boards

7:00pm-10:00pm Music by Ladies Must Swing, Cover charge at the door: $20 ea or $35 per couple.

SUNDAY, JUNE 24, 2018​

7:30-9:30 am Pancake Breakfast by EAA Chapter 320 & The 99er's Women Pilots

9am-3pm Vendors, Military Vehicles & Aircraft, Military Displays

10:00am-4:00pm Food at the 'Orange Boards' by AMVETS, Beverages by b-Cause We Care

12:00-1:30pm Music by The Palmyra Eagle Community Band at the main hangar

2:00pm-2:30pm Re-enactment near Hot Air Balloon

4:00pm Show Closing