Watertown Riverfest

Main stage bands:

Thursday, August 10

5:00PM -- Big Spoon

7:30PM -- VIC FERRARI BAND

Friday, August 11

11:45AM -- Terra Guitarra (Food Court Location)

3:30PM -- Tangled Lines

5:30PM -- Dexter Road

8:00PM -- RECKLESS REMEDY

Saturday, August 12

Craft Fair from 9am - 5pm (also Sunday)

12PM -- Terra Guitarra

3PM -- SEPARATE WAYS

"The Journey Experience"

5:45PM -- Rocky Mountain Oyster Band

8:45PM -- SISTER HAZEL

Sunday, August 13

Car show 9 am-4 pm

12PM -- The Del Rays

3PM -- THE LOVIN' SPOONFUL

5:30PM -- THE FOUR C NOTES