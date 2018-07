press release:You’re invited to the Village of Waunakee’s July 4th Family Celebration: Ripp Park on July 4 from 2:00 – 10:30 pm.

Come and celebrate Independence Day at this free event, while experiencing the fun, food, music, family activities, American Legion recognition, F-16 flyover, Black Hawk helicopter fly-in and large fireworks display. This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and volunteers.