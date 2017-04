7/27-30, Centennial Park, Waunakee, with sports tournaments, carnival, kids' activities. Friday: Country Wide Rocks 7 pm, Boogie & the Yo Yoz 9 pm. Saturday: Run/walk 7:30 am, Ryan McGrath Band 9 pm. Sunday: Car show 8 am-3 pm, Parade 11 am, Bob Klinger Band 2 pm. waunafest.org.