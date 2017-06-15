Waunakee Mural Dedication

press release: Dane Arts Mural Arts and the Village of Waunakee are pleased to invite you to the dedication of the Waunakee Mural. DAMA lead artist Alicia Rheal designed the mural in conjunction with Waunakee Furniture ETC and Waunakee community leaders.

Thursday, June 15, 4:30-5:30 pm

121 W Main St on the side of Waunakee Furniture ETC

Community members and Waunakee Public Library contributed photos of old-time Waunakee. The design features real-life images from the early 1900’s in Waunakee. Students from Waunakee Community High School and members of the Waunakee community helped paint the mural under the direction of DAMA lead artists.

Special thanks to our sponsors and community partners: Sandy Taylor from Waunakee Furniture ETC, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt, Harriet Statz, Rotary Club of Waunakee, Waunakee Lions Club, Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce, Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, Village of Waunakee, Waunakee Professional Women, Madison Community Foundation, Hallman Lindsay Paints, Dane Arts and the Dane County Executive and Dane County Board.

For more information, contact Village Administrator Todd Schmidt at 608-850-5227 or Sharon Kilfoy (DAMA) 608-658-3736.