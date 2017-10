press release: Saturday, October 7, 2017: Registration 8:00 / Event 9:00 am, Wausau Labor Temple, 318 S 3rd Ave., Wausau

description: Festival with speakers, 10 breakout sessions, music (live bands) and food. Featured speakers, Rep. Dennis Kucinich & John Nichols

cost: Suggested donation $10 for daytime event, $5 minimum suggested donation for evening musical event beginning at 6pm