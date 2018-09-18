Waxahatchee, Anna St. Louis, Night Shop

× Expand Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.

press release:

WAXAHATCHEE, Tuesday, Sept. 18 — Indie artist Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfeld, brings her raw energy to the Opera House this season. Her album Out In The Storm is "a no-holds-barred breakup album in which she chronicles sleepless nights, momentary lapses in longing, and hard-to-swallow revelations," according to the Detroit Metro Times. With Anna St. Louis and Night Shop.

Tickets: $20 for floor seats and $17 for the balcony. On Sale Friday, 5/11.