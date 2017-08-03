We Are Many Against Hate

District #1 Old Schoolhouse, Mount Horeb 110 N. Second St., Madison, Wisconsin 53572

press release: Thurs. Aug. 3rd 7:00 pm District #1 Old School House (110 N. 2nd Street in Mount Horeb) We Are Many Against Hate – community forum hosted by the Mount Vernon United Church of Christ (MVUCC), Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP) and the Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainabilityas a follow-up to the Letter to our Muslim Neighbors event held in February 2016.

District #1 Old Schoolhouse, Mount Horeb 110 N. Second St., Madison, Wisconsin 53572
