Wear Orange Gathering

East Madison Community Center 8 Straubel Ct., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Celebrate with us! Everyone is welcome to attend and Wear Orange at the East Madison Community Center where we will honor victims of gun violence and celebrate our community. We hope you'll attend and enjoy this family-friendly event with crafts, activities, snacks and more! Event is FREE

June 2, 2018 - 10am - 12pm, East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court, Madison, WI 53704

RSVP at this link: http://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2018/11176/signup/?akid&zip  

