Weatherman, Dosh

Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. $7 advance, 10 at the door

Celebrate the release of Weatherman's self-titled debut, recorded with Alex Inglizian at Chicago’s Experimental Sound Studio. DOSH - genre-transcendent, multi-instrumentalist tastemaker from Minneapolis - and WEATHERMAN, minimal, downtempo, experimental pop trio.

