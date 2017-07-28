Weatherman, Dosh
Arts + Literature Laboratory 2021 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. $7 advance, 10 at the door
Celebrate the release of Weatherman's self-titled debut, recorded with Alex Inglizian at Chicago’s Experimental Sound Studio. DOSH - genre-transcendent, multi-instrumentalist tastemaker from Minneapolis - and WEATHERMAN, minimal, downtempo, experimental pop trio.
