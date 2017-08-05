press release: August 5, 8 pm (doors at 7) Webb Wilder suggested donation $20

I swiped this from his website because it does a better job introducing (explaining?) Webb Wilder than I ever could...

"Rock 'n' roll, from Nashville. Formed from Mississippi mud, tinged with British mod. Bruised by the blues. Baptized by Buck and Chuck. Psychiatric psycho-rootsy. Sizzling, glistening, uneasy listening. As it has been for three decades, it is now and ever shall be. Webb Wilder."

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Parking Alert: There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.