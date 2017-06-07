Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Speaker: John Shutske, professor and Extension specialist, UW–Madison Department of Biological Systems Engineering

About the talk: Agriculture is a vibrant industry with major responsibilities, such as feeding a growing world population. Despite the challenges, the future is exciting, and exponential change in technology and growth of information will create massive opportunities for students, businesses, and those with an imagination and problem-solving passion. This presentation looks at forthcoming technologies, such as the applications of Big Data, artificial intelligence, robots, the Internet of Things, and autonomous vehicles. It will also include the story of “Natalie,” a practicing agricultural professional in 2027 and what her day-to-day work, challenges, and activities might look like.

About the speaker: Shutske spent eight years in the College of Agriculture and Extension Administration as an associate dean and program director. He returned to a faculty role in July of 2016. Shutske’s research focuses on applying, designing, and evaluating new technologies and systems that can solve safety and occupational-health problems for people who live and work on farms while simultaneously improving business profitability and productivity. He teaches classes in agricultural and biological systems engineering design as well as career management. He also has an affiliate appointment in the UW’s Family Medicine Department in the School of Medicine and Public Health. This relationship includes working with health professionals, Extension colleagues, and agricultural-services providers to reduce the burden of occupational illness and injury in farming. Before moving to Wisconsin in 2008, Shutske was a professor and Extension specialist at the University of Minnesota in its Biosystems Engineering Department, where he also held an affiliate appointment in environmental health sciences in the university’s School of Public Health. His research, teaching, and Extension work focused on engineering and human-factors approaches to solving complex occupational-safety and health problems as well as agricultural and food-system homeland-security issues.

7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

