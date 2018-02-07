Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Brad Herrick, ecologist, UW­–Madison Arboretum

The UW Arboretum has such a long and storied history of ecological research and restoration that it is considered the birthplace of restoration ecology. Scientists such as Aldo Leopold; John Curtis MS’35, PhD’37; Henry Greene; Virginia Kline ’47, MS’75, PhD’76; Joy Zedler MS’66, PhD’68; and many others have contributed to its legacy. During his talk, Herrick will explore the early years of the Arboretum, the development of Curtis Prairie, as well as classic research projects and current research and restoration priorities.

Herrick earned his bachelor’s degree from Luther College and his master’s degree from UW–Green Bay. He has been the Arboretum’s ecologist for 10 years, overseeing its research program and assisting in developing long-term restoration and management plans for its wide variety of ecosystems. Herrick is also a plant ecologist with interests in wetlands, prairies, oak savannas, environmental monitoring, and — most recently — investigating the ecological impacts of the invasive jumping worm.

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series.

press release: Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

Room 1111, The Auditorium

425 Henry Mall