Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Bruce Johnson has been a self-described “solar farmer” for 10 years. He has told his story in two previous Wednesday Nite @ the Lab lectures, and now with ten years of experience under his belt, he takes a look at the history, the progress, and the future of renewable energy at a personal level.

Bruce Johnson is a broadcasting professional with more than 35 years of experience. He recently retired from Wisconsin Public Television after 30 years, and he is now the director of production for the Freedom From Religion Foundation. Johnson’s experience in solar power goes back to 2008: he has owned and operated two solar photovoltaic systems, one solar hot water system, and three electric cars. He lives on the east side of Madison with his wife and two daughters.

