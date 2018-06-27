Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: Over the last 60 years, tremendous progress has been made in our ability to observe hurricanes and forecast where they will go. Yet, the devastating hurricane season of 2017 demonstrates that more work is needed to help society prepare for and recover from these powerful — and sometimes deadly — storms. During this talk, attendees will learn what a hurricane is and why the University of Wisconsin–Madison has a connection to hurricane research, answering questions such as: how do hurricanes form? What are the forces that move them? What gains have been made in our ability to predict them, and are we reaching a limit on those predictions? Finally, what impact does the changing climate have on hurricanes, and why is that a difficult question to answer?

Derrick Herndon is an assistant researcher for the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. In the last 35 years, Derrick Herndon has experienced hurricanes in various ways: while living in his home state of Florida, flying in a research aircraft, and even sailing aboard a cruiser while stationed in the U.S. Navy. He has participated in five hurricane-study field campaigns as a part of research teams for the U.S. Navy, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and NASA. His work focuses on the analysis of hurricane intensity and structure using multiple types of satellite data.

Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

Room 1111, The Auditorium

425 Henry Mall