Wednesday Nite at the Lab

"The Origin of Life as a Chemical Ecological Problem: New Ideas and New Experiments," by David Baum

Charles Konsitzke, associate director, UW–Madison's Biotechnology Center; Leslie Eisenberg, honorary fellow in the Department of Anthropology and an archaeologist at the Wisconsin Historical Society; Ryan Wubben MD'97, associate clinical professor in the School of Medicine and Public Health and medical director of the UW Med Flight Program and the UW Department of Athletics

In this talk, the team of three will tell its story of recovering the wreckage at the crash site — and the remains of first lieutenant Frank Fazekas — long after his P-47 Thunderbolt plane fell from formation over northern France during World War II — a little more than a week before the D-day invasion in 1944.

About the speakers

Charles Konsitzke has been administering and facilitating research on campus for nearly 20 years. He has a passion for developing large-scale projects and advancing research.

Leslie Eisenberg is a member of the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team. She was deployed to New York City immediately following the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks and to southern Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and a registered professional archaeologist, serving as a consultant to law enforcement in Wisconsin and other jurisdictions. During the summers of 2016 and 2017, she had the honor of directing the University of Wisconsin’s field excavations at the Fazekas site in collaboration with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Ryan Wubben’s interests include prehospital and critical-care transport, HEMS/aeromedical, global health, and emergency medicine in the developing world. He is involved in the joint University of Wisconsin and Addis Ababa University “Twinning Project,” which helps to develop emergency medicine at Black Lion Hospital in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Wubben also has played an integral role in the School of Medicine and Public Health admissions process, serving as vice chair and chair of the Non-Resident Admissions Committee and as a member of the school’s Admissions Executive Committee.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

Room 1111, The Auditorium, 425 Henry Mall