Wednesday Nite at the Lab

"Synthetic Biology for Biomanufacturing & Human Health" by Vatsan Raman, Biochemistry

Synthetic biology encompasses understanding & designing biological systems. It builds on advances in molecular & cellular technologies to revolutionize biological engineering. It has the potential to address many of society's grand challenges. This talk will discuss Vatsan’s research on engineering microbes for sustainable production of fuels & chemicals. New approaches to discovering enzymes for bioremediation along with emerging tools to repurpose bacterial viruses will be discussed.

press release: Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

Room 1111, The Auditorium, 425 Henry Mall