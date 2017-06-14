Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Speaker: Jean Christopher Chamcheu, an assistant scientist in the Department of Dermatology at the UW–Madison School of Medicine and Public Health

About the talk: T-cell–mediated skin diseases (TSD) comprise a broad proportion of total skin diseases, including inflammatory and neoplastic skin diseases that range from rashes and sunburn to chronic conditions such as dermatitis (contact, atopic, nummular), psoriasis, and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. These are the most common problems in dermatology, affecting more than 35 million of the 85 million Americans who visited physicians for at least one skin disease in 2013. This prevalence exceeds that of all cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, and it generated a direct health care cost of $75 billion and an indirect lost-opportunity cost of $11 billion. There is no real treatment for these skin conditions (including psoriasis), and the most common drugs used to treat inflammation are corticosteroids, which are typically useful only for short periods because of adverse effects that include thinning effects on the skin, immunosuppression, impairment of adrenal-gland function, and hyperglycemia. These conditions underscore the need for identifying novel disease diagnostic markers (targets) and mechanism-based treatment approaches. Chamcheu’s research mostly utilizes psoriasis patients’ skin tissues, high-throughput biophysical and biochemical approaches, and in vitro 2D and 3D engineered skin models and in vivo preclinical murine models of the disease to identify molecular targets regulated by natural plant-derived phytochemicals and their extracts in psoriasis as well as in disease management.

About the speaker: Born, raised, and partly educated in southwest Cameroon, Chamcheu has been a postdoctoral research associate — and was later promoted to the assistant-scientist track — in the Department of Dermatology since 2010. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Dschang-Cameroon in 2000, a master’s in biomedicine from Linköping University in Sweden in 2004, and a PhD in dermatology and venereology from Uppsala University in Sweden in 2010. Chamcheu’s focus is on understanding the genetic and molecular basis of skin diseases and developing natural diet-derived product therapeutics for skin diseases with major public-health burdens including, but not limited to, genetic skin fragility and cutaneous T-cell–mediated skin diseases such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

