Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Learn from David Gamm about the past, present, and future of stem cell therapies for blinding disorders and provide a practical approach for separating hype from hope.

Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

Room 1111, The Auditorium

425 Henry Mall