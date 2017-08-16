Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Speaker: Mariel Mohns, research specialist

The Zika Experimental Science Team at UW–Madison has developed the Zika Open-Research Portal to document experiments and to make raw research data, analyses, and commentary publicly available in real time. This talk will highlight the most recent findings that are available on the Zika Open-Research Portal and discuss the importance of open-data sharing during an emerging infectious-disease scenario.

Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

