Weeds & Wildflowers

press release: Join Lars Higdon, Dane County Botanist/Naturalist, for a guided walk through prairies in various Dane County park properties. These plant ID walks will be followed by an optional stewardship activity during the 2nd half of the morning. Participants will learn how to distinguish native plants from pesky weeds and discuss approaches for managing some of our worst invasive species. Come ready with questions about wrestling weeds or how to promote some of your favorite wildflowers. Following the walk, those who want to stay will roll up their sleeves and get hands on experience removing invasive plants using a tool called the parsnip predator. Make sure to wear long pants and closed toe shoes and bring plenty of drinking water and mosquito spray. Come to learn and give back-- Join us!

Saturday, May 19, 2018 Donald County Park – meeting at 1965 Sutter Drive. Mount Horeb

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 Prairie Moraine County Park – meeting at off leash dog exercise area parking lot 6679 Wesner Rd. Verona

Thursday, June 7, 2018 Stewart Lake County Park – meeting at shelter 3106 County JG, Mount Horeb

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Indian Lake County Park – meeting at shelter 8183 State Hwy 19, Cross Plains

Please REGISTER HERE by clicking this link and chose each Park(s) locations you would like to attend! We hope to see you there out enjoying the variety of prairie areas in our Dane County Park lands.

Any questions contact Rhea Stangel-Maier, Volunteer Coordinator - (608) 224-3601; stangel-maier@ countyofdane.com.