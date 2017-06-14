Week of Wins Bike Tour

press release: Join Sustain Dane for an exciting bike tour as we kick off our annual Week of Wins (WOW) on Wednesday, June 14 from 5:15-7:45pm!

Celebrate sustainability victories in our backyard with an uplifting evening of sharing, learning, and biking together. See the impacts of Sustain Dane's work with your own eyes, and experience a one-of-a-kind neighborhood tour of local sustainability success stories.

We will meet on our bikes at Lowell Elementary School to tour their outdoor classroom, then bike around town to local Sustain Dane program sites to hear stories from champions, including Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Morgridge Center for Public Service. We will enjoy complimentary pizza and storytelling from Ian's Pizza - yum! Plus, join us for more celebrations and sunset views at the UW Memorial Union Terrace.

With a total biking distance of about 4.5 miles, this is a leisurely paced ride for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

Kick off your summer with a unique bike adventure across the city. Share and celebrate the sustainability victories that are shaping the future of our region. Enjoy great company, biking, and storytelling with your neighbors. Grab your helmet, and join in! Register now to reserve your spot.