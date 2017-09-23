Welcome Fall

press release: Join us for a joyful celebration of the time of the Fall Equinox, the harvest season, and the ancient festival of Mabon. During the balance of light and dark we seek balance within ourselves, while connecting to what sustains us, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Featuring workshops and activities for adults and kids, and a Fall Equinox ritual!

Bring a picnic lunch and your entry for the "Tastes of Fall" contest. Preserves, baked goods, fiber crafts (quilts, yarn work, needle work, etc.), and children's artwork will be judged and shared at the end of the day. Fresh cider, pressed from apples grown at Circle Sanctuary will be served.

Workshops will be led by Dennis, Paul, and Meredith ranging in topics from Beekeeping and honey harvesting, Ecopsychology, and Green Wizardry. There will also be Children’s programing (including story time and crafts) with Florence & Calypso.

Come celebrate this beautiful transition season with activities for all ages! Children under 5 are free!