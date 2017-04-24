Welcome to Night Vale

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Presented by True Endeavors & Majestic Live

press release: WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE is a twice-monthly podcast in the style of community updates for the small desert town of Night Vale, featuring local weather, news, announcements from the Sheriff’s Secret Police, mysterious lights in the night sky, dark hooded figures with unknowable powers, and cultural events.

Turn on your radio and hide. Written by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor. Narrated by Cecil Baldwin. Music by Disparition. Logo by Rob Wilson.

“A geeky cultural gem” – CBC

“Incredible, spooky, funny, and monumentally charming” – BoingBoing

Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 20 at 12 PM. Questions? Call the ticket office at 608.258.4141.

