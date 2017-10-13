press release:

USA | 1975 | 16mm | 167 min.

Director: Frederick Wiseman

In a government assistance office in 1970s New York City, workers try to explain a maze of rules and requirements to desperate people who find themselves shuffled between offices with little to show for it. With unflinching attention on prolonged, circular interviews, Wiseman observes a bureaucracy that can be just as frustrating and unmoving for its employees as the people who need their help. Welfare is a compelling study of a complicated American system that puzzles and discourages its citizens as often as it fulfills its purpose.

Frederick Wiseman: Documentary Pioneer

Widely hailed as one of the greatest documentary filmmakers of all time, Frederick Wiseman has chronicled the institutions of modern society for fifty years. With a particular focus on American life, he has examined subjects ranging from public parks to mental care facilities (and almost everything in between). Using his signature observational style of filmmaking, Wiseman discovers the surprising interactions that populate these structures, from sensitive displays of compassion to absurd social rituals and even severe cruelty. Our sampling of Wiseman’s work takes us from one of his most acclaimed early efforts (High School) to his most recent (Ex Libris), all of which demonstrate his commitment to full, honest portrayals of the contemporary experience.

