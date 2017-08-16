Join Dr. Anne Koplin for a discussion about the challenges in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease, what the latest research is telling us, and where research is headed in the future. Dr. Anne Koplin is the medical director for Dean Foundation and serves as principal investigator for the Foundation’s Psychiatric Research Department,oversee the clinical trials testing new medications and treatments for mental health and nervous system conditions. I am board certified in adult psychiatry with a focus on dementia, anxiety and mood disorders. I’ve spent the past decade focusing on clinical research – testing potential therapies for the future.

This event is part of the Library's "Wellness Wednesdays" series in August and September.