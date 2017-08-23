This presentation covers the many benefits and challenges of living mindfully. Strategies and pathways for mindfully savoring life will be discussed. The practice of meditation also has many benefits and can assist with mindfulness. The presentation will include a discussion and experience of meditation. Presenter Robert McGrath, Psy D, ABPP is a licensed psychologist providing Mind/Body Wellness Services at University Health Services. Robert has expertise in health psychology, positive psychology, authentic happiness, mind/body wellness and stress management.

This event is part of the Library's "Wellness Wednesdays" series in August and September.