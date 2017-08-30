Loving the part of your body that is giving you pain and slowing you down is the last thing most of us want to do. In this evening workshop, we will be drawing from discoveries in neuroscience made over the past 15 years that allow us to do just that. We'll learn the 3 most powerful principles for developing a great relationship with your back, improving your movement, and transitioning to a healing mindset. Andrea Carvin, OTR/L Occupational Therapist and Women’s Health & Leadership Coach is the owner of InnerSparks Rehab Gym and Spa. Her Radiant Health Programs help people especially women leaders who have chronic health challenges. Her work centers around teaching her clients how to create healing relationships and grow in the important business of living vibrant and fabulous lives. Her clients are from as far away as England, Mexico, Canada, Australia, the Caribbean and the USA. In her 33 years of experience, she has trained in energetic psychology, Reiki, Life Coaching, Group Facilitation, Z-Health Brain Based Personal Training, and most recently added Feminine Power Global Leadership to her vast list of certifications.

This event is part of the Library's "Wellness Wednesdays" series in August and September.