A presentation on heart health by Dr. Patrick McBride, co-director of UW-Health's comprehensive clinical preventive cardiology program. "Taking Care of Your Heart" will provide practical information on the risk factors of heart disease, and ways to prevent heart and blood vessel disease. Dr. McBride will present straightforward advice on nutrition, activity, lifestyle, screening tests, and medicine.

This event is part of the Library's "Wellness Wednesdays" series in August and September.