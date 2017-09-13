Join us for a community workshop exploring the impact of living such "busy" lives on our overall well-being. Through a mixture of didactic learning and interactive activities, we will look at your values and passions and see how they align with your current lifestyle as well as think about ways to shift our lifestyle from one that is busy to intentional and fulfilling. Presenter Kyira Hauer is an artist, public speaker, mental health professional and community advocate. With a Masters Degree in Counseling Psychology, her mission is to use her education and experiences to inspire & empower people to express themselves freely, take the next steps in their journey to self-discovery & celebrate their inherent worth. She specializes in eating disorders, body image and self esteem work and infuses her own experiences and lessons learned in all she does as a way to join with her audience and remind them, even at different points of the process, we are all on this journey together.

This event is part of the Library's "Wellness Wednesdays" series in August and September.