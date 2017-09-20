“It is not necessary to be strong or flexible to do yoga. It is not even necessary to sit on the floor. In yoga we start where we are.”

If you think you can't do yoga, please join us for an introduction to the basics using breath, posture, movement, and mindful transitions. We will begin seated in a chair and move into simple standing poses and will also suggest movements to use at home. Because we are each physically unique, modifications will be presented as well.

Instructor Iris Mickey, RYT E-500, CYT (Certified Yoga Therapist) began her studies in Kripalu Hatha Yoga and is a teacher registered with Yoga Alliance since 2003. She has continued her education over the years in multiple trainings and in May 2015 she completed an advanced 2 year Essential Yoga Therapy program. Her passion is therapeutic yoga and meeting the student ‘right where they are’.

Instructor Sue Carpenter, RYT 200, will be assisting and is a registered teacher with Yoga Alliance since 2014.

Space is limited and registration is required for this class.

This event is part of the Library's "Wellness Wednesdays" series in August and September.