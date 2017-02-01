WERQ Dance Fitness

Mondays, 6-7 p.m., Feb. 20th through March 27th.

$6/class; Drop-In

Build rhythm, balance, and agility during this cardio class centered around pop and latin dance hits. Perfect for all levels, this class is a welcoming community of people who love to dance and don't mind not knowing all the steps--it's a learning process and each class builds on the last! The instructor Lynn is skilled at breaking down the movements for a variety of skill levels, and provides endless encouragement. You'll leave smiling and confident!