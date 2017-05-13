Wesak Festival

press release: The 23rd Annual Wesak Celebration will be held on Sat. May 13th beginning with Hors d’oeuvres and fellowship at 6 pm, at The Woman’s Club, 108 S. Jackson St., Janesville. Program begins at 7pm with Barry Kerr, astrologer, presenting “What’s Up with the Cosmos?” followed by “Is it a Spiritual Revolution or a Spiritual Evolution” by Michael Strelcheck, with meditation. Sponsored by Imagineers (formerly Avasara). All are more than welcome. $5 admission.

