press release: Join us for the 2nd Annual Boys & Girls Club of Dane County Back2School Bash and Westfest at Elver Park!

This year the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the City of Madison are collaborating to bring you a fun-filled summer event!

>> More than 2,500 backpacks with school supplies will be given away!

>> 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

>> Food & Beverages

>> Resource Networking

>>Craft & Gift Market

and more family-friendly fun!

Saturday, August 26, 2017, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Boulevard

For more information contact: