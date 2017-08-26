West Fest
Elver Park 1250 McKenna Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Join us for the 2nd Annual Boys & Girls Club of Dane County Back2School Bash and Westfest at Elver Park!
This year the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the City of Madison are collaborating to bring you a fun-filled summer event!
>> More than 2,500 backpacks with school supplies will be given away!
>> 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament
>> Food & Beverages
>> Resource Networking
>>Craft & Gift Market
and more family-friendly fun!
Saturday, August 26, 2017, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Boulevard
For more information contact:
- Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney district1@cityofmadison.com
- Tracy Hartley, Madison Parks
- 608-267-4919 | thartley@cityofmadison.com