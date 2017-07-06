Westmorland Walking Tour

Fit 2 Eat 3742 Speedway Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: No repetitious development of cookie-cutter houses in this pioneering west-side suburb. Find the remaining 1860s sandstone barn that shares a block with a 1920s Tutor Revival home. Identify houses ordered from a Sears-Roebuck catalog, houses made entirely of steel, and the house Wright designed as a prototype.

Starting Location: fit 2 eat, 3742 Speedway Road., at the intersection with Mineral Point Road and Glenway Street. Click here for a map. 

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m.  Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary! 

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members!  Please bring cash or a check.  We are unable to accept credit cards on tours. 

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!

608-441-8864

