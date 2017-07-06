Westmorland Walking Tour

press release: No repetitious development of cookie-cutter houses in this pioneering west-side suburb. Find the remaining 1860s sandstone barn that shares a block with a 1920s Tutor Revival home. Identify houses ordered from a Sears-Roebuck catalog, houses made entirely of steel, and the house Wright designed as a prototype.

Starting Location: fit 2 eat, 3742 Speedway Road., at the intersection with Mineral Point Road and Glenway Street. Click here for a map.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: No reservations are necessary!

Cost: Tours are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for Madison Trust members! Please bring cash or a check. We are unable to accept credit cards on tours.

Weather: We will be there, rain or shine!