press release:

Please join us this Thursday, October 19th, when the Weston Roundtable will present a panel of distinguished faculty from the Nelson Institute Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE):

Tracey Holloway will describe her research on Air Quality and Public Health.

Holly Gibbs will brings us up to date on New Frontiers in Land Change Science.

Mutlu Ozdogan will discuss Field Level Agricultural Sustainability Indicators: The view from the top (and bottom).

Chris Kucharik is an authority on Midwest Agroecosystems: Management and Change.

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1153 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue. This lecture hall is next door to last semester’s site. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.