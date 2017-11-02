press release:

Please join us this Thursday, November 2nd, to see how electricity at our sister school at Stevens Point became 100% renewable (from 25%) in just three years!

David Barbier, coordinator, Office of Sustainability, UW–Stevens Point

Finding 100% Renewable Energy: It’s Easier Done Than Said

UW–Stevens Point is focused on sustainability, but the university has missed opportunities for wind and photovoltaic solar installations due to restrictions at the state level and market pressures. Nevertheless, the campus went from a 25% renewable electricity portfolio to 100% in a matter of just three years by purchasing power in the form of renewable energy credits (RECs). In his lecture our speaker will examine how understanding the campus electricity inputs along with a changing REC market helped UW–Stevens Point achieve in 2016 what seemed impossible in 2013.

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1153 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue. This lecture hall is next door to last semester’s site. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.