press release:

Joshua Tewksbury

Director, Colorado Global Hub

FUTURE EARTH

SUSTAINABILITY AND SCIENCE IN THE ANTHROPOCENE

Exponential changes of the human-dominated age bring great challenges for the contribution of science to society. Successful transition to any form of sustainability in climate, food, water, energy, finance, and health, if done at scale, will require rapid increases in integrated science; timely, co-designed knowledge, and focused innovation. Current structures are not well equipped to serve this need. Our speaker will explore the challenges posed by global change, the institutional hurdles we face, and the emerging structures, communities, and networks that are tackling these challenges.

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1153 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue. This lecture hall is next door to last semester’s site. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.