press release:

Dave Gosselin

Professor of Earth Science

Director of Environmental Studies

School of Natural Resources

University of Nebraska

BUILDING COLLABORATIVE TEAMS TO ADDRESS WICKED PROBLEMS: MYTHS AND MODELS

The terms “collaboration” and “team” are often used when important wicked societal problems, such as sustainability, are addressed. We have all been on teams that struggled to integrate knowledge, skills, and abilities to address the problem at hand. Issues arise when team members are unable to navigate the many intellectual and dispositional differences that exist among them. Our speaker will focus on increasing the effectiveness of interdisciplinary teams using an inquiry-based collaborative team action model, model-based reasoning, and partnership between business and academia.

Coffee, tea and cookies, 4:00-4:15

This semester we will be meeting in room 1163 of the Mechanical Engineering Building. The Weston Roundtables are held every Thursday during the spring semester and run from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. We offer coffee, tea, and excellent cookies at 4:00 p.m. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.