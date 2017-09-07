press release: Friends of the Weston Roundtable Lecture Series,

Please join us for the first Weston talk of the new academic year.

Stephen Brick, senior fellow, climate and energy

Chicago Council on Global Affairs

Scaling the Decarbonization Mountain

Achieving the goals of the Paris Climate agreement will require steep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions. The electricity system is expected to bear a large burden in this effort; many analysts argue that electric emissions will effectively need to be zeroed out.

Our speaker will discuss the findings of his studies of electricity grids in the U.S., Europe and India, and some of the implications for energy and climate policy. He will also discuss the role of modeling in policy development, and offer suggestions to improve the joint efforts of modelers and those who use their results.

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1153 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue. This lecture hall is next door to last semester’s site. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.