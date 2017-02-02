press release: Please join us this Thursday, February 2, as the Weston Roundtable explores decision making involving complex sustainability issues.

Dr. Joe Arvai

Director, Erb Institute for Global Sustainable Enterprise

Max McGraw Professor of Sustainable Enterprise

University of Michigan

Decision Making for Sustainability: An Owner’s Manual

We have witnessed, over the past decade, an explosion of interest in the science of judgment and decision making. Bestsellers like Predictably Irrational and Thinking, Fast and Slow, have provided engaging summaries of research on how people make choices. However, insights on how to improve the quality of personal and policy choices have not kept pace with society’s needs. This is especially true when complex sustainability challenges — and opportunities — cry out for dedicated decision support. The good news is that emerging research on applied decision making points to promising paths forward; a sample of these will be presented.

Coffee, tea and cookies, 4:00-4:15

This semester we will be meeting in room 1163 of the Mechanical Engineering Building. The Weston Roundtables are held every Thursday during the spring semester and run from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. We offer coffee, tea, and excellent cookies at 4:00 p.m. The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.