Weston Roundtable

William Pan, assistant professor, Global Health Institute,Duke University

Got Gold? The Human and Environmental Impacts of Gold Mining: Evidence from the Peruvian Amazon

Artisanal and small-scale gold mining (ASGM) is estimated to produce between 10% and 30% of gold worldwide. While ASGM may achieve socioeconomic gains for families, it is also identified as the leading source of atmospheric mercury. This presentation will explore the social, economic, environmental and health impacts of ASGM on both global and local scales, focusing on the current epidemic of mining in the Peruvian Amazon and on the long-term impacts of mercury exposure.

