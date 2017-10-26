Weston Roundtable

press release:

Please join us this Thursday, October 26th, for an approach to healthy urban gardening through multi-agency cooperation in Milwaukee.

Dr. Sanjib Bhattacharyya

Laboratory Director, City of Milwaukee Health Department

and

Alejandra Hernandez

Lead Project Coordinator, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

Growing Healthy Soil For Healthy Communities — A Tale of Innovative Community, Academic, and Public Health Partnering

Environmental health risks associated with residential gardening remain high due to residents’ limited knowledge and the lack of regulatory oversight. Interventions such as building raised beds, amending soil with compost, and adding phosphorus to reduce bioavailability of lead can increase the safety of urban gardening. The speakers will present an innovative, multi-agency story through the Growing Healthy Soil for Healthy Communities project to reduce lead concentration in soils in Milwaukee neighborhoods. Activities focus on environmental health literacy, access to soil testing for residents, soil and landscape interventions, and awareness of environmental policy.

