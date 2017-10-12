Weston Roundtable

press release:

Please join us Thursday, October 12th, to examine how sustainable the steak on your grill can be.

Gidon Eshel, research professor of environmental physics, Bard College, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study

How Much, If Any, “Sustainable” Beef Can the U. S, Have?

U.S. food production dominates land, water and fertilizer use, with beef being the main agricultural resource-user per kcal or gram of protein produced. Our speaker will offer a possible definition of “sustainable” beef as that subsisting exclusively on grass and byproducts, and quantify its expected production as a function of the extent of pastureland use. Utilizing all the pastureland U.S beef currently uses can “sustainably” deliver ~ 45% of current beef production. Choosing to forgo the less productive half of the U.S. pastureland, thus "rewilding" ~135 million lower-yielding hectares, can still deliver ~ 43% of current beef production.

Talks will be every Thursday, as usual, from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., with coffee, tea and cookies at 4:00 pm. We will meet in room 1153 of the Mechanical Engineering Building at 1513 University Avenue.